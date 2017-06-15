Carnival capers in wind and sunshine bring the Thame community together

This year’s Thame Carnival was another great success with the whole of the community getting together to enjoy in the fun.

Though the wind was strong the sun was shining and residents were out in force to raise money for Sobell House, The Firefighters Charity and many other charities.

Picture: Sonja Francis of Thame.net

The three Thame primary schools made a massive effort with their parade floats.

Sports clubs, classic cars, local organisations and businesses added to the parade to put on a wonderful show for the 1940’s themed event. The floats ranged from ‘Dad’s Army’ through to ‘Dig for Victory’ and a full size home-made train engine with a fully working steam funnel.

The Southern Road Recreation Ground was the venue for the afternoon’s entertainment which included welly wanging, egg throwing, the Petcare Dog Show, classic cars, Punch and Judy, go-karts, a Charlie Chaplin impersonator and much more.

Girl Guides were fundraising on their stall although the high winds devastated their gazebos and people devised a variety of ways of holding down gazebos.

Picture: Sonja Francis of Thame.net

Fortunately, the marquee and gazebos from the Thame Community Equipment Bank made it through the day and live to provide shelter at another community event in the near future.

The stall holders and Falcon bar on the day provided a large selection of food and drink along with local businesses and charities providing activities for the young and old.

The stage and arena played host to local musicians, Stagecoach Performing Arts, Thame Youth Theatre and the local fire service who pulled out all the stops with their car cutting demonstration. Topping off the afternoon were the fantastic ‘Band With No Name’ who rocked out to an enthusiastic audience.

A carnival spokesman said: “This long standing community event could not happen without the enthusiastic volunteers who step up every year to organise proceedings. We need to thank Pentangle IT for providing the website this year and Creative Haus for all the design work.

“The carnival organising team are now looking for people to join the team for next year’s carnival. So if you can offer any time at all your skills will be very welcome.” Contact thamecarnival@gmail.com.

Picture: Sonja Francis of Thame.net

Picture: Sonja Francis of Thame.net

Picture: Sonja Francis of Thame.net