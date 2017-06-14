Care home residents wear it red to help heart patients

Residents and employees at Meadowcroft care home in Thame have signed up to help raise funds for life-saving research.

They have taken part in the British Heart Foundation’s ‘Wear it, Beat it’ 2017 campaign to help the charity’s vital research work.

The home which provides residential, dementia and nursing care for up to 71 residents is run by the not for profit charity, The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT).

On Friday, June 9, employees and residents dressed up in red to show their support and marked the event with the Mayor of Thame, Cllr Tom Wyse, by releasing 100 red balloons.

Cllr Wyse said: “It is good to know that people can spend their later years in a great facility like Meadowcroft care home.” He also commended the culinary skills of head chef, Sam Aspin, who said: “All the food is prepared fresh everyday.”

As a charity, OSJCT looks after a total of 3,500 older people, and Meadowcroft are very proud of its passionate support of other charitable causes.

Home manager Michelle Daly, 51, said: “Many of our residents have been affected by heart conditions at some point in their lives, so we have decided that by supporting this cause, we can in some small way give back to others and show support to heart patients.”

Michelle has been in post at Meadowcroft for the past three months and is looking forward to building stronger community relationships.

The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) was established in 1991 and is sponsored by the Sovereign Order of Malta and the Venerable Order of St John.