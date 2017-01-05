Cancer not putting the brakes on upbeat Ollie as he returns to the John Colet School after Christmas

A boy battling brain and spine cancer returned to school today – but he couldn’t wait to rush home and ride the brilliant new bike he got for Christmas.

Ollie Gardiner, 12, lives with mum Jane, dad Pete and his 10-year-old brother Theo in Aston Clinton.

Ollie Gardiner with mum Jane, dad Pete and brother Theo

In between vital brain and chest injections over Christmas, Ollie can’t get enough of his new three-wheel bike.

The smiley John Colet School pupil has even been pestering nurses to speed up his treatments so he can get outside and pedaling.

And Ollie, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015, is close to securing life-saving treatment in Austria after crowdfunding surpassed £373,000 of the £440,000 target.

“With just a little bit more, we can breathe a sigh of relief,” Pete said. “The target is now in sight and we can soon hopefully arrange the treatment which Ollie so desperately needs.

“We had a ropey Christmas to be honest. But he loves his new bike and he was back at school today.”

Treatment for brain cancer has left Ollie with disabilities that he will carry for life.

One of those is poor balance which left him unable to ride a bike.

But Ollie’s Christmas wish came true and he can now enjoy riding around with his mates again. The family even went on a bike ride together, for the first time in two years.

An Austrian hospital, which has reported 10 out of 17 instances of success with the new MEMMAT technique has offered to treat him.

The pioneering treatment would administer potentially life-saving drugs directly into Ollie’s brain.

“The most important thing is to get Ollie well,” Pete added. “Thank you to everyone who has helped so far.

“We will continue to take 2017 in the same way as 2016, one day at a time. But it’s also about raising awareness.”

In fact, Peter was amazed to see just how far Ollie’s story was spreading.

He received a Facebook message from a Canadian mother who explained how Ollie has inspired her to find a treatment for her son.

Audrey Spence, who lives in Quebec with her family, said: “Ollie, because of you, our son will begin MEMMAT trial.

The first time I heard about this trial, it was through your page. So we follow you and you are our inspiration. Happy New year to you and your family. Keep your beautiful smile.”

Click here to make a donation.