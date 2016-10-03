Canal walkers help brain fund

Brain tumour survivors from Aylesbury were among more than 80 walkers who enjoyed a canal walk for charity.

Shannon Moore, 20, of Long Meadow, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was nine years old, led a team of three generations of her family, including her mum Paula White, and her nan, Lorraine White of Ingram Avenue, and guide dog Indy.

The fifth annual Grand Union Canal walk for Milton Keynes-based national charity, Brain Tumour Research, was held on Saturday, September 24.

Shannon, who has had several operations, radiotherapy and hormone treatment, is now certified blind and is studying music technology at the University of Portsmouth.

She said: “It was such a lovely way to raise funds especially as the weather was perfect – sunny, but not too hot.

“I count myself as one of the lucky ones – brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 each year than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. That’s why I support Brain Tumour Research and why my nan regularly works voluntarily at the charity’s office in Milton Keynes or helps support events, as do I when my university studies allow.”

Tanya Malpass, from Weston Turville, who was diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM4) nearly two years ago, was also among the walkers with a group of four friends, Cathy Burfield, Lucy Kanachowski, Jenny and Andy Phillips.

Tanya said: “It was so nice to be among so many people, all linked with something in common – people with brain tumours themselves, some who had a loved one with a brain tumour and some who had lost a loved one in this way. The walk was lovely and very easy, even though it was 11 miles, because it was all flat along the tow-path between Stoke Hammond and Leighton Buzzard and back.”

Paula Rastrick, community fundraising manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “It was lovely to see so many people coming together with a joint aim to raise the awareness of and grow the funding for scientific research into brain tumours and improve outcomes for brain tumour patients. I want to thank all our supporters who came along.

“The Grand Union Canal Walk is a great opportunity to enjoy the peace and calm of a late-summer day, take in the beauty of the Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire rural scenery and watch the activity on the water.

“A huge vote of thanks also to the management and staff at The Three Locks pub in Stoke Hammond, who came in early to help get the walkers off to a flying start with coffee and bacon butties. This year we were delighted and very grateful that their support for the charity was extended throughout the month of September. Pub patrons have been able to enjoy a charity ale known as ‘Hops for Hope’, as well as a charity menu with a percentage going to Brain Tumour Research.”

