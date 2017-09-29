Can you help student by sharing your memories of country and barn dances in Bucks?

A student from Milton Keynes is appealing for help to collect memories of English country dancing and barn dances in Buckinghamshire as part of her university degree.

Chloe Middleton-Metcalfe is currently doing her PhD at Roehampton University about English social folk dance and is seeking contributions of memories of English country dancing and barn dances in Buckinghamshire.

She is particularly keen to hear from anyone who has memories of dances between the 1940s and 1970s or a memory which answers any of the following questions:

> If you danced at school, did you love it or loathe it?

> If you went to a barn dance run by your church or youth group, what was it like?

> Did you ever go to a charity barn dance?

> Did you teach English country or international folk dance?

> Did you ever go to your local folk dance club?

> Were you involved in the schools dance festival in Aylesbury?

Memories can be posted to C. Middleton-Metcalfe c/o Lisa James. Departmental Secretary, Department of Dance, Frobel College, Roehampton University, London SW15 5PJ or e-mailed to middletc@roehampton.ac.uk.

Memories can be sent anonymously if preferred.