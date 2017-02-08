Can you help police find man missing for more than a fortnight?

Police are appealing for help to find a man from Crowell, near Chinnor, who has been missing for more than a fortnight.

Mark Robinson, 53, was last seen on Thursday January 26 at around 7am in Chinnor Road, Crowell.

He is white, five foot 10ins, of medium build, and has balding grey hair.

He was possibly last seen wearing a suit and a grey over coat with a black leather shoulder bag.

Police believe he has access to a grey Mazda Three.

PC Matthew French from Thame Police station said: “We are increasingly concerned for his welfare and anyone who has seen Mark, a vehicle matching the description, or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101.”