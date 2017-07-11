Can you help Aylesbury dancer fulfil her dream?

A young dancer from Aylesbury has set up a crowdfunding page in an effort to raise the funds required to help her pursue her dancing dream.

Olivia Forbes-Phyall, 18, who won a national dancing title in 2015, has accepted a place at the Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts in Swindon.

However, her place at one of the country’s top dance schools does not come cheap – with fees of just over £5,000 a year.

So far Olivia has raised £1,105 towards her initial £5,500 crowdfunding target.

She said: “Since a young age I’ve always known that I wanted to be a dancer and performer.

“I’ve now been training at Kandeez Dance School for eight years and I’ve recently finished a two-year dance course at Amersham College.

“After watching the Wilkes Academy students at a dance convention last summer, I was inspired to audition for their three year Musical Theatre course this year.

“I received a letter from Wilkes one week after my audition, when I saw the envelope my heart started pounding and I was so nervous to open it.

“After I tore the envelope open and saw that I had been offered a place, I immediately started to cry with joy and was jumping all around the place with excitement.

“I then rang my parents to tell them the good news.”

The highlight of Olivia’s dancing career came in 2015 when she won a national title in the over-14 bronze and below category against 60 other dancers.

She has also appeared on stage at the Waterside Theatre in numerous shows.

Olivia recently held a pop-up restaurant at Buckingham Park Community Centre in collaboration with Bokkie, a street food business.

The event featured South African food and dancing and raised £400.

Olivia said: “I am so grateful to the many people that have kindly donated and given their time to helping me, but I still have a long way to go to just cover the first year at college and I would be so grateful if you are able to help me in any way possible.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/oliviaforbesphyallsdancecollegedream.