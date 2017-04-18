Call to help bring festival to the streets

The Aylesbury Whizzfizzing Festival, inspired by author Roald Dahl, takes place on Saturday, July 1, bringing the town to life with music and events to celebrate children’s literature.

The theme this year is fantastical creatures and will start with a parade of more than 650 school children and teachers featuring giant puppets, costumes and live music. Aylesbury Vale District Council and The Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership are looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help with the event. Contact town centre manager Diana Fawcett at dfawcett@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk or call 01296 585880 for more information.

The theme this year is fantastical creatures and will start with a parade of more than 650 school children and teachers featuring giant puppets, costumes and live music. Aylesbury Vale District Council and The Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership are looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help with the event. Contact town centre manager Diana Fawcett at dfawcett@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk or call 01296 585880 for more information.