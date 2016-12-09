Work starts on new homes in Aston Clinton

Work has started on a new development of 30 homes in Aston Clinton.

Farrendon Court will comprise three, four and five-bedroom homes and is being built by Kier Living Eastern .

A turf-cutting ceremony took place recently to mark the start of the project.

Kier’s sales and marketing director David Thomas said: “Aston Clinton is a beautiful village with a lot to offer the new homeowner and we know Farrendon Court will fit in perfectly.

“We expect demand to be high,” he added.

Showhomes are expected to be ready on the site by spring 2017. For more details, visit the website www.kierliving.co.uk.