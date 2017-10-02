There will be smiles and giggles! Smiggle opening store in Aylesbury this week

Stationery store Smiggle is officially opening its doors in Aylesbury later this week.

The retailer, which sells bright and colourful accessories for children opens at Friars Square Shopping Centre on October 6.

Smiggle opened its first store in Australia in 2003 and now has shops in more than six countries - each selling backpacks, pencilcases, stationery, gadgets and gizmos.

The retailer, which has the slogan, where a smile meets a giggle, opened its first UK store in 2014.

John Cheston, managing director of Smiggle said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our store here in Aylesbury.

“There really is nothing like Smiggle anywhere else on the High Street – and it will be great to see the public’s reaction when the doors open on October 6.

“It’s important for us to inject fun into everything we do – from product design to store design, we will always focus on delivering to our fans the most original and playful stationery possible.”