They go-at a real buzz out of it! Teenagers help build goat-house at Hogshaw farm

A group of youngsters from across the Vale visited Green Dragon Eco Farm in Hogshaw for three days earlier this month.

They assisted with a project to build a new goat-house and climbing frame as well as a walkway to help visitors get closer than ever before to the goats.

Ray Marzec, owner of Green Dragon Eco Farm in Hogshaw said: “We were delighted with how the young people from the NCS got stuck in.

“They were enthusiastic about the project and did a great job, considering the majority were using construction skills for the very first time.”

The 11-strong group undertook the work as part of the NCS (National Citizen Service) project - the Governments’ flagship programme for 16-17 year olds, which is delivered locally by Action4Youth.

Throughout the summer more than 350 young people from across the Vale are participating in the NCS programme and will be fundraising and volunteering with a number of local organisations.