Sports Club in Buckingham? Gawcott Fields Community Solar wants to help you!

Gawcott Fields Community Solar CIC will be launching a community grant fund in 2017, with the theme for the first year being local sports.

They are calling on sports clubs in Buckingham and the surrounding parishes to help shape the fund and get the word out about the solar bond offer, which has recently been re-launched.



Gawcott Fields CIC is a professionally managed Community Interest Company (CIC) that has been established to own and run a community solar farm at Gawcott Fields Farm, between Gawcott and Buckingham.



The community solar farm has been generating electricity and income from the sun since June 2016.



It is expected to generate over 4 million kWh of renewable electricity each year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of around 1,000 homes.



The Gawcott Fields solar bond offer has raised over £100,000 so far. It gives people and organisations the opportunity to invest in the community solar farm and get involved in generating local energy.



Surplus income generated by the community solar farm (after operating and finance costs and reserves) will be used as to provide funding for community organisations and projects in the local area. It is expected the community surplus will be around £20,000 per year for the first 15 years rising to £50,000 per year for years 16 – 20, after the bank loan has been repaid. A total of around £2 million over the 30 year life of the project.



For an initial period of 3 years, half the community surplus will support a community fund to provide grants to local community organisations. Would you like to invest? Visit http://gawcottsolar.co.uk/