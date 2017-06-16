Smiggle set for September opening at Friars Square Shopping Centre

Children’s stationery shop Smiggle is set to open in early September, say Friars Square bosses.

The store which has the slogan ‘where a smile meets a giggle’ is due to open in a new unit next to Clinton Cards ahead of the new school term.

Friars Square operations manager Shaun Hammell said: “We are delighted to welcome Smiggle, who are a new trader, selling funky kids stationery.”

Another new store which has recently opened is Vision Express and Mr Hammell said: “It has been a very good first couple of weeks for Vision Express and their turnover is up.”

On plans for the future, Mr Hammell said ‘there is a lot going on behind the scenes.’

He was able to confirm there are currently three empty units at the centre, including the one formerly home to BHS.