Searching for the next big thing in technology innovation in Milton Keynes and the SEMLEP region

Biztech’s BrightSparc Awards are open for entries from businesses, academics, students, innovators, designers or techies within the Milton Keynes and SEMELP region who have had a eureka breakthrough moment in any aspect of technology.

If you’ve had a tech-based idea, with a proven real world application, and you’ve seen it through to the next stages of development in the last two years, the BrightSparc Awards wants your entry.

The Biztech BrightSparc Awards are a celebration of everything that makes our city and the surrounding SEMLEP area such a great place for creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. All in the pursuit of finding technological solutions that transform lives.

Blue sky thinking and achievement during MK’s 50th anniversary will be recognised in five categories:

> Best Student Technology Project

> The Espark Award for best Start up Technology Business

> Best New B2B Technology Innovation

> Best New B2C Technology Innovation

> Best Technology Collaboration

The closing date for entries is 27th October 2017 and the awards will be held over lunch at the Espark Hub in Central Milton Keynes on 24th November.

The awards are kindly sponsored by MK:Smart, the Open University, and are also supported by Milton Keynes Business Leaders.

For more details and to enter, visit www.biztech.org.uk/brightsparcwards