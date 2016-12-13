Sainsbury's revive Gatehouse Road megastore plans

The superstore will create up to 250 jobs in Aylesbury

Sainsbury’s are bringing forward proposals for a multi-million pound investment in Aylesbury which would refresh its existing town centre store at Buckingham Street and deliver a new store on land at the corner of Gatehouse Road.

The plans would also provide a new Sainsbury’s petrol station on a separate site on Gatehouse Road and 33 new residential units on land off Edge Street.

The supermarket giant had planned to build a superstore and petrol station close the AVDC offices and received outlying planning permission for the scheme in 2012.

Caroline Huett, Sainsbury’s Town Planning Manager, said: “Our revised proposals for Aylesbury would provide a new store at the Gatehouse site and deliver improvements to the town centre store for our customers.

"These plans would create up to 250 new jobs for the local community, significantly improve local food shopping choice and deliver a new petrol station, as well as much needed housing in Aylesbury."

“If local residents have questions about the proposals, we would encourage them to come along to the information session on Friday 16 December where further details will be displayed and we will be happy to answer any queries.”

The new 50,000 sq ft Gatehouse store would create up to 250 new jobs for the local community and provide a modern, bright shopping environment. A full choice of Sainsbury’s food ranges would be provided in-store, as well as non-food products, including Sainsbury’s popular Tu clothing range. A customer restaurant is also proposed as part of the scheme.

The new Sainsbury’s store would incorporate some of the latest green initiatives to reduce energy consumption, including roof lights to maximise natural daylight, rainwater recycling and electric vehicle charging points.

In addition to this, 33 new homes are also proposed on the eastern section of the Gatehouse site, which would be accessed off Edge Street. Dedicated parking spaces would be provided for the properties and new landscaping along the front the building.

Feedback from the local community in 2012 highlighted a clear desire for a new petrol station in Aylesbury.

Following this, planning permission was granted for a new Sainsbury’s petrol station on a separate site on Gatehouse Road.

The plans have now been updated to provide a new six-pump petrol station on the same site, offering increased competition and improved choice for local people.

Alongside the plans to redevelop the Gatehouse site, Sainsbury’s also proposes to refresh their existing Buckingham Street store. As part of the plans, new glazing and signage would be introduced along the outside of the building, as well as improvements to the car park.

For more information on the proposals, local residents can come along to an information session which is being held in the Olympic Room at Aylesbury Vale District Council on Friday 16 December, between 5pm – 8pm.

The plans will be displayed, as well as further information on the proposals. Members of the development team will be available to discuss the schemes and answer any questions.