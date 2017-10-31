Market House in Princes Risborough restored to former glory

Following a period of disrepair and lack of access, the historic Princes Risborough Market House has been returned to community use.

Two years ago, a project was launched to stop the building deteriorating further. This resulted in a full refurbishment of the external and internal parts of the building bringing it

back to its former glory.

After a period of research, it was decided to strip out the ugly additions to the ground floor and restore the building to its pre-war glory.

A newly designed and purpose-built iron staircase – manufactured and fitted by Gomme’s Forge – carries the Whiteleaf Cross town symbol and includes the date 2017 to commemorate this latest reconstruction.

Officially opening the newly refurbished Market House, the Rt Hon John Bercow MP, Member of Parliament for the Buckingham constituency, paid tribute to the hard work

carried out by Princes Risborough Town Council in leading the project, “Through the leadership of the Town Council, local residents and community groups can now benefit from this newly refurbished focal point in the centre of town.

He concluded, “Princes Risborough, a place on the southern edge of my constituency, is somewhere where I am always made to feel incredibly welcome. This town and its community is one that translates ‘community’ from a word to a deed.”

In the presence of the Chairman of Wycombe District Council, Councillor Suzanne Brown, the Mayor of Princes Risborough, Cllr Matthew Walsh, and local dignitaries, supporters and guests, the Rt Hon John Bercow cut a ribbon and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the occasion.

The work, which saw a full top to bottom refurbishment from the weather vane and clock to the stone floor, was led by Phil Ogley of Oxley Conservation, Henley and supported financially by the Town Council and through a grant from Wycombe District Council.



Community members and visitors are welcome to view the results of the refurbishment at one of the special open days which will be held in the coming months. Enquiries for hire of

the community room can be made direct to the Town Council via its website here: http://www.princesrisborough.com/