Easter open day fun at Abbotts View Alpacas

There was lots to do for visitors on Saturday as the Abbotts View Alpacas opened their doors to celebrate Easter

Visitors were invited meet and greet the farm's Alpacas, rare breed sheep & pigs over the Easter holiday.

Visitors meet the pigs

The farm provided informative sessions the Alpacas, led by James Dell who introduced everyone to Barney the Alpaca (Pictured).

He also provided information on what the Alpacas like to eat, where they come from and allowed visitors to feed them.

There was also baby pigs, pygmy goats, horses, ducks, rabbits and Guinea Pigs - something for everyone to enjoy.

Kids took part in an Easter Egg treasure hung - and there was Easter Crafts for the little ones to enjoy.

Some of the tractors at the farm

Children also enjoyed a display of tractors and farm machinery.

Competitions included a Tombola with plenty of prizes, name the Alpaca and guess the weight of the Alpaca too.

There was also a BBQ selling Abbott's View Alpacas 'own rare breed burgers and sausages' along with home made cakes.