Conference about the Internet of Things in Quainton

A conference about the ‘Internet of Things’ is being held at Buckinghamshire Railway Centre on Wednesday May 24.

The event runs from 6pm to 8.30pm and features a speech from Penny Dablin, a senior copywriter at Enterprise Marketing Solutions who researched and wrote the UK-equivalent of the Harvard Business Review on the Internet of Things.

Joe Miles, managing director from Hausmate Ltd will be explaining what an “intelligent building” looks like and Ben Jackson, chairman of Quainton Railway Society Ltd will be taking attendees through the challenges he faces running and maintaining a working steam railway, museum and the extensive grounds, and how they have overcome these challenges.

The event is organised by FM Central, a group that specialises in organising networking and presentation events for people who work in the facilities management sector.