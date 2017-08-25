Chiltern Brewery scoops top accolade at Great Taste Awards

The Chiltern Brewery is celebrating after its Bodger’s Barley Wine scooped a Three Gold Star Award at this year’s Great Taste Awards.

The awards organised by the Guild of Fine Food are described as the world’s most coveted and prestigious food and drink awards.

Bodger’s Barley Wine was one of only five other beers to be awarded the highest Three Gold Stars and has now been nominated for The Golden Fork Awards with the potential to become Supreme Champion.

This is also the second time that this beer has been awarded three stars.

The 300’s Dark Old Ale and Lord-Lieutenant’s Porter were each awarded One Gold Star, with fantastic feedback from the judging panel.

Not only does every single one of the Aylesbury brewery’s bottled beers currently hold a Great Taste Award, but they have won a total of 31 stars since 2011.

Recognised as a stamp of excellence by consumers and judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs and producers as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, this is a true badge of honour and mark of distinction for any artisan product.

There were 12,366 entries this year and of these only 165 were awarded three stars and only the top 50 go forward into The Golden Fork Awards.

Head brewer and owner Tom Jenkinson said: “This is amazing, we are so honoured to have won awards for our beers every year since entering.

“This not only demonstrates the consistency and quality of our beers but is a huge testament to the passion and experience of our brewery team – we are absolutely delighted and will keep the Bodger’s on ice for The Golden Forks.”

This immediately follows an amazing week of celebration for the brewery where they were voted Central Chilterns Champion in The Chiltern Society Craft Beer Awards with their bottled John Hampden’s Golden Harvest Ale being their highest rated beer.

John Hampden’s was also given a five star verdict in Gluten Free Heaven Magazine, the only one out of six gluten free beers, and was voted “Editor’s Choice”.

From inception, the ethos at The Chiltern Brewery has been to brew natural, wholesome beers using 100 per cent British ingredients.

Thirty-seven years on, The Chiltern Brewery remains the oldest independent brewery in Buckinghamshire and the Chiltern Hills.

The beers are available online at www.chilternbrewery.co.uk or at various independent outlets and from the brewery shop in Terrick.