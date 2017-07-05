Brenda's Way - new social housing development to be named after beloved trust colleague

A new Aylesbury development is to be named after a much-missed Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust worker.

Brenda Evans died from cancer in 2014, and staff were eager to remember their friend and co-worker with the unique tribute.

‘Brenda’s Way’ will provide 14 new homes including an accessible bungalow, redeveloping the former garage site of Whaddon Chase.

After receiving permission from her family, the Development Team put forward the suggestion of ‘Brenda’s Way’ which following a short period of consultation, has been accepted – much to the delight of colleagues.

Brenda worked for the Trust as a Rent Advisor, joining from AVDC in 2006, when the council houses were transferred to create the new housing association.

She was also Domestic Violence Champion, helping people who were at risk of violence from a family member. Brenda’s compassion spilled over into her spare time too, where she volunteered for the Samaritans.

Dean Gill, Director of Property and Development said: ‘We are delighted to be naming this new street ‘Brenda’s Way’, in honour of Brenda Evans. She was a much-loved and inspirational member of the team, and her loss affected the whole organisation.

‘This is an important development for us, regenerating a problematic area to create homes that will help 14 families – and helping people in need is Brenda’s legacy. The build is progressing well and has already reached the second storey.

‘We are looking forward to welcoming new families to Brenda’s Way, and are proud that her name will be part of Aylesbury for generations to come.’