Aylesbury independent business celebrates two years of opening

Aylesbury business Rocky and Kook celebrated its second birthday on Saturday November 18 with live music in the store’s basement.

Wendover dancing school takes part in world record attempt for Children in Need

The event was to celebrate the second anniversary of the clothes shop in Temple Street, which sells a range of vintage and retro clothes and accessories.

Co-owner Ruby Lewis said: “We had hundreds of people come during the course of the day.

“People loved the idea of us having live music in the basement and we might do it again at Christmas.

“We also had a prize draw and free food available.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers who helped us and all the bands that played - it was a great way to celebrate.”