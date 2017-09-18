Aylesbury favourite House of Fraser set to close

The House of Fraser in Friar's Square is set to close "based on the current local trading environment".

A Statement House of Fraser said: from “As a business, we continuously aim to optimise the performance of stores. Following an extensive review of the Aylesbury store, and based on the current local trading environment, we have taken the tough decision to close the store.

"Our colleagues in Aylesbury have been informed of this decision.

“The Lease expires on 28th September 2018, however the date when we will cease trading is still to be agreed.

"We will update everyone when we are in a position to do so. In the meantime, it is our intention to continue to trade as normal and for the maximum period of time possible.”

