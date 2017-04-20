Aylesbury businessman Chris Bianca has created app to address the risks of sharing pictures of your child on social media

A new app has launched offering parents a safer and more controlled way to record and share memories of their children.

Created by local businessman Chris Bianca, from Aylesbury, MyBabyBio addresses the increasing concerns about “sharenting” and the risks that this can pose to their child, both now and in the future.

“We’ve spent months talking to new parents about the use of social media and found that parents wanted to be able to record memories for their children more privately than they can currently, so MyBabyBio was born.” explained Chris.

This initial research was backed up further by a survey that Nominet conducted last year which revealed some worrying statistics:

Over a third of parents admitted that 50% of their Facebook friends are people they wouldn’t say hello to on the street.

Only 10% of parents claimed to be very confident in managing their privacy settings.

Despite this, parents will share, on average, 1498 photos of their child on social media by their 5th birthday.

“Social networks were never meant for such personal information, and complex privacy controls make it hard for parents to understand exactly who can see photos of their child. Until now, parents haven’t had a suitable alternative so resort to platforms that don’t offer the functionality or privacy that they’re looking for.” says Chris.

MyBabyBio puts parents back in control, offering simple but powerful access controls that allow them to share memories with family and friends in a safe, secure and controlled way. All these memories are organised into a beautiful online biography for their child which is backed up safely and securely to the cloud.

Victoria Reddington, also from Aylesbury, and one of the app’s early testers, says “It’s a great, secure app to load photos of my children without plastering them all over social media. I can share them with my husband and our parents without worrying who else is going to see them.”

MyBabyBio can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and includes a free storage allowance which is enough for over 500 photos or 10 minutes of HD video. Beyond this, a small monthly subscription fee starting at £1.29 a month will be charged based on the amount of storage space being used.

Please visit https://mybabybio.com for more information about MyBabyBio,