ANALYSIS: House Prices in Aylesbury have increased 6.4% this year, above the national average increase of 5.4%

According to figures released by the ONS, Aylesbury's houses are getting more expensive, and this is reflected in less people buying.

This year, the average price of a property in England was £243,220

Average house building changes

Average house prices in England have increased by 5.4% since 2016.

In Aylesbury Vale the average price of a home in 2017 was £333,781 as opposed to the same time last year, where it was £313,561. This marks an increase of 6.4%

Across Buckinghamshire as a whole, the average price of a house in 2017 was £410,227 up from £388,984 in 2016. This marks an increase of 5.5%

This increase in price has seen a reduction of sales. There has been a -19.8% reduction since 2016 of the numbers of houses sold in Aylesbury Vale.

In 2016, there was 252 sales - There has only been 202 at the same point this year.

However the picture across Buckinghamshire is much different.

In 2017, there was 551 houses sold in comparison to the same point in 2016 when 574 were sold. This shows a reduction of -4.0%.