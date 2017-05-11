Locally based developers W Lamb Ltd are pleased to announce the start of the development of Aston 41 with the Ground-Breaking ceremony taking place on Thursday 4th May 2017.

Aston 41 is a major new industrial development immediately adjacent to Arla’s milk bottling and distribution complex College Road, Aston Clinton (the largest bottling plant in Europe) and has direct access to the A41 dual carriageway leading to Junction 20 of the M25 motorway.

Aston 41 has planning consent for a total of 245,000 sq ft and has the potential to generate hundreds of new jobs.

The first phase involves the construction of Unit 1 a detached 40,000 sq ft industrial/warehouse unit with a large enclosed yard and well fitted offices. This building will be available either for sale or to let and is scheduled for completion in January 2018.

In addition, terms have been agreed for the sale of a 4.2 acre plot which will be developed as a prestige car dealership.

Matt Sutton, Managing Director of Westhall Estates, said: “This is a momentous day for us and our Aston 41 site which we have been promoting for almost 10 years, as we are now finally breaking ground thanks to the mutually-beneficial partnership we have formed with fellow local developer and investor W Lamb Limited to undertake much needed high quality industrial and commercial development projects in and around Aylesbury.”