‘Burnt cooking’ bin blaze at University of Buckingham

Six people had to be checked by paramedics after burnt cooking in a bin caused a fire in student accommodation.

Firefighters were called just after 1am yesterday to reports of a fire in accommodation on the Verney Park Campus.

A crew from Buckingham and one from Winslow searched the building using breathing apparatus and a gas monitor.

They traced the fumes to burnt cooking which had been dumped in a refuse bin.

Paramedics gave precautionary checks to six people while firefighters ventilated the first floor.