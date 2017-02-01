Burns night supper for retirement village

Poetry and some traditonal Scottish dress entertained residents of Audley Chalfont Dene during a Burns Night celebration.

Owners at the luxury retirement village got together on January 25 to mark the annual celebration of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns.

With a traditional Burns supper on offer at The Lytton Restaurant, the evening saw owners and members of the local community alike enjoy a night of Scottish heritage.

Richard Petrik, village manager at Audley Chalfont Dene, said: “Holding the Burns supper was a lovely occasion and the perfect opportunity for owners and members of the local community to experience Burns Night traditions with all the trimmings. Visitors were treated to readings of poetry by Burns and I even dressed in my kilt for the evening.” Some of the guests are pictured at supper.