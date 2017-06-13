Burglars threaten terrified householder with blade in early morning incident at Aylesbury home

Two burglars wielding a blade forced their way into an Aylesbury home - taking valuables from the terrified occupant.

At around 2am on Monday morning, two men forced entry into a house on Argyle Avenue. One of the offenders was holding a ‘bladed object’. The offenders threatened the victim and then stole a quantity of cash, a watch and a mobile phone before leaving on foot in the direction of Brompton Crescent. The victim, a man in his thirties, was not injured. The burglars are described as two black men in their late twenties who spoke with English accents. The first offender was around 6ft 6ins of an average build. He was wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up, a black facial covering and gloves.

The second offender is believed to be shorter than the first offender, of a muscular build, with dreadlocks. He was also wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up, a black facial covering and gloves.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Frances Robinson from Aylesbury Force CID, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim and thankfully he was not injured.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw the men entering the house, or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the offence.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove vital in helping us to bring those responsible to justice. If you witnessed the incident or have any information, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43170170087.”