Burglars ransack Wendover antiques centre - but plucky staff refuse to back down and open the very next day

A Wendover antiques centre which was targeted by jewellery-hunting thieves opened the very next day - thanks to team work and community spirit.

Antiques At Wendover, which has been a familiar sight in the High Street since 1987, was ransacked by burglars in a overnight raid on Tuesday.

Police think that the break in happened just after midnight, and high quality jewellery belonging to five different dealers was taken.

There was also damage to fixtures and fittings in the incident, leaving a clean up operation for owner Nicky Gregory and her team.

But refusing to give in - the team got to work - and were open as usual by lunchtime.

Nicky said: “It’s really saddening when this sort of thing happens - someone has obviously been in and worked out what they were going to do, they have been very determined and there is damage to the property and the fittings too.

“We have had this sort of thing before, but this is the first time they’ve looked for jewellery, most of the time they’ve looked for cash.

“But - we were open after lunch which felt like a real victory. Everybody has been so wonderful about it, I went out for a late lunch that day and when I got back there was a bunch of flowers waiting for me.”

Five cabinets were smashed in the burglary, and police believe the thieves gained access to the premises through a neighbouring garden.

A white hatchback car has been linked to the crime by investigators.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident who saw anything unusual in the area in the early hours of Tuesday is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting 43170171430.