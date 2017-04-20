Bucks WI welcoming crown court judge and popular broadcaster to speak at annual meeting

Bucks Federation of Women’s Institutes are holding their annual council meeting for members at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury on Thursday May 4.

Guest speakers at the event include writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and Aylesbury Crown Court judge Francis Sheridan.

More than 600 members from Women’s Institute groups across the county are expected to attend the event which runs from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Also on the bill are guest speakers Lindsay Boswell, CEO of Fareshare, a food supply organisation, artist and illustrator Rose Hill and Johnny Walkers, an expert grower and supplier of flower bulbs.

The conference will also feature awards, a spring raffle, crafts, a WI shop and speakers.

The event is described as one of the most prestigious on the WI calendar in Bucks.