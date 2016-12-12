Bucks UTC students give Winslow charity a web pressence with latest project

Bucks UTC IT students, have given a local charity their first online presence, designing a new website as part of their ‘live’ project learning.

Guided by digital marketing experts, Framework Digital, one of Bucks UTC’s partners; the students undertook a design brief to create a fully-functioning website for charity Me, Myself, I (MMI). This included managing both the technical elements and visuals to maintain to the charity’s branding. The new site is expected to go live before Christmas.

MMI Trustee, Fran West, said: “The students have done remarkably well to understand the charity and its intentions. This is a marvellous opportunity to have a web presence that we otherwise couldn’t afford, and I’m delighted it’s provided students with a chance to gain experience working with a client.”

Me, Myself, I, based in Winslow, offers activities to adults living with physical/learning disabilities and autism. Following their success in web development, the UTC students are now creating the charity’s first social media channel, with a Facebook page and a group for existing clients of the charity to help them communicate with each other.

Methuna Kamalanathan, Bucks UTC Year 12 Extended Diploma IT student and Project Manager of MMI’s website design added: “This has been a really good opportunity to gain skills and knowledge from working in a genuine business setting. It’s wonderful to know that our hard work is going to benefit a local charity that do such great work to help others, and that this new online presence will spread word of their fantastic services.”

