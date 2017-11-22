Bucks new university leads tributes to Saavan Mundae, who died in the Waddesdon air collision

Four people are confirmed dead after the tragic mid-air collision which occurred last Friday.

A statement from the university said: "Buckinghamshire New University received with great sadness the confirmation that first-year student Saavan Mundae, studying BSc (Hons) Air Transport with Commercial Pilot Training, has tragically died following the air incident near the Waddesdon Estate.

''Saavan's tutors describe him as a young man who was respected by his peers and very considerate of others. He was a thoughtful student with a keen interest in his degree.

"Saavan made a very positive contribution during his time with us at Buckinghamshire New University.

''We offer our sincere sympathy to Saavan's family, friends and fellow students at this difficult time.

''Our thoughts and condolences are also with those who knew the other three men who have died.

''Support and counselling is being offered to members of our University community who have been affected by this sad news.

“We do not know the precise circumstances of the incident which is being investigated by the appropriate authorities. No further comment will be made until those investigations are complete.''