Bucks Mind launches online database of mental health services

Bucks Mind has launched an online database of the mental health services which are available in the county.

The Buckinghamshire Mind Guide, funded by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, is intended for members of the public and a wide range for professionals, from NHS and health services to the police, local authorities and care providers.

The website provides a database that can be easily searched and navigated so that people with a mental health problem can access the support they need, from counselling to debt and housing advice.

One Buckinghamshire Mind Volunteer Befriender said: “As someone who has long bemoaned the lack of joined up information for Buckinghamshire mental health, this database will be the way to find help and support in future.”

The Buckinghamshire Mind Guide was tested by mental health service users before it was launched to ensure that it was easy to use and met the needs of those who would use it most.

“Our new online directory of services is an invaluable resource for individuals and health professionals, public bodies and care providers. The website provides details of all the services in Buckinghamshire that people experiencing mental health difficulties might need. Mental health problems affect all areas of people’s lives and it can be very difficult to find the right help and support. The Buckinghamshire Mind Guide now makes it much easier for people to access the wide-ranging services available in the county" said Andrea McCubbin, Chief Executive, Buckinghamshire Mind.

“I am delighted that through our joint commitment to improving access to mental health support across Buckinghamshire we have created this excellent resource. I am confident that this will become an essential mental health guide, that will continue to grow over time" said Samantha Robinson, Head of Service, Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

Any organisations operating in the area of mental health that would like to be included in the Buckinghamshire Mind Guide, should please email mindguide@bucksmind.org.uk.

To access the Buckinghamshire Mind Guide, visit: https://www.bucksmind.org.uk/guide/