Bucks County Council responds to districts’ unitary bid

Bucks Council Council leader Martin Tett has welcomed a rival unitary bid by the four Bucks district councils, but warned that the proposals were not ‘firm or detailed’.

Leader of Buckinghamshire County Council, Martin Tett, said: “I welcome the fact that the district councils are now starting to progress their proposals for modernising local government. There is a clear consensus for a change in local government structure.

“The district councils say that speed should not determine the future of local government in Buckinghamshire. But let’s not forget that Aylesbury Vale District Council proactively commissioned an LG Futures unitary report over 18 months ago, and yet still haven’t produced any firm or detailed proposals, despite our invitation to them to collaborate and work with us when we approached them in May.

“The district councils have yet to confirm any publication date for their business case and there is as yet no firm detail on their plans. I await this detail with interest. The district councils now need to submit and publish their proposals quickly so that a firm decision can be made and transition to a better government model can start.”