Bucks County Council launches drive to recruit registrars

Bucks County Council has launched a drive to recruit more registrars.

Due to an increase in the number of civil and celebrant weddings, the council is looking for more registrars.

An outgoing personality, attention to detail and neat handwriting are all essential qualities for anyone looking to take on this role.

Rachel Grant, a deputy registrar said: “It’s a great job and no two days are the same.

“You get to meet so many people, and you’re dealing with them at these really important times in their lives.

“My customer service experience has really stood me in good stead.”

The registration team has two main offices in Aylesbury and Beaconsfield Old Town but registrars will be expected to work county wide in the 70-plus licensed venues and registration offices.

The hourly rate is £11.38 and the work is flexible.

Cabinet member for community engagement Margaret Aston said: “Having more registrars will enable us to offer more flexibility to couples and help bring in additional revenue.”

The closing date for applications is February 6.

Visit www.jobs.buckscc.gov.uk to apply.