Bucks County Council issue weekly roads resurfacing update - Will you be affected?

During this weekend and into next week, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out road and pavement surfacing work. The locations and dates shown are subject to change at short notice. There will be no weekend working unless otherwise specified.

Surfacing Programme

Fieldhouse Lane, Marlow (November 21 to 23) Night time surfacing work and the reinstatement of road markings using a night time road closure between between 7pm and 6am

A4146 Main Road North jct with B489 Tring Road, Dagnall (November 21 and 23) Night time surfacing work using a night time road closure between between 7pm and 6am – November 21

Night time reinstatement of road markings using Stop & Go traffic management between between 7pm and 6am – November 23

B488 Upper Icknield Way jct with Northfield Road, Pitstone (November 21 and 23) Night time surfacing work using temporary traffic signals between 7pm and 6am – November 21

Night time reinstatement of road markings using Stop & Go traffic management between 7pm and 6am – November 23

A413 Wendover Road jct with Marroway, Stoke Mandeville (November 22 and 23) Night time surfacing work using a night time road closure between 7pm and 6am – November 22

Night time reinstatement of road markings using Stop & Go traffic management between 19:00 & 06:00hrs – November 23

A413 Wendover Road jct with B4009 Aylesbury Road, Wendover (November 22 and 23) Night time surfacing work using temporary traffic signals between 7pm and 6am - November 21

Night time reinstatement of road markings using Stop & Go traffic management between 7pm and 6am – November 23

B4443 Mandeville Road, Aylesbury (November 23) Night time surfacing work and the reinstatement of road markings using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7pm and 6am

Berry Hill, Taplow (November 24 and 25) Night time surfacing work and the reinstatement of road markings using a night time road closure between 7pm and 6am

A413 Amersham Bypass, Amersham (November 25 to 27) weekend working

Night time reinstatement of anti-skid treatment using temporary traffic signals between 7pm and 6am

Ironwork (including drain covers) adjustments

New Road Service Road, Princes Risborough (November 19) weekend working Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Stevens Close, Holmer Green (November 19) weekend working Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Beech Tree Road, Holmer Green (November 19 and 20) weekend working Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Station Road, Padbury (November 19 to 21) weekend working Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

West Furlong, Padbury (November 20) weekend working Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Lime Road, Princes Risborough (November 21) Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Winslow Fields, Great Missenden (November 21 to 23) Daytime (drain covers) ironwork adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Little Hivings, Chesham (November 21 to 25) Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Hawthorn Road, Princes Risborough (November 22) Daytime (drain covers) ironwork adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Beech Road, Princes Risborough (November 23) Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Elm Road, Princes Risborough (November 24) Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

London Road, Great Missenden (November 24 to 27) weekend working Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Copse Way, Chesham (November 25/11/16) Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Broadview Road, Chesham (November 25 to 27) weekend working Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Woodlands Close, High Wycombe (November 26) weekend working Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Eskdale Road, Stoke Mandeville (November 26) weekend working Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Meadow Close, Chesham (November 27) weekend working Daytime ironwork (drain covers) adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 7am and 7pm

Pavement Surfacing

Great Hivings, Chesham (21/11/16 to 25/11/16) Daytime pavement surfacing using local footway closures and parking suspensions between 7am and 7pm