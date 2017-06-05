Bucks business grants to be used as a force for good

Buckinghamshire firms can benefit from funding to support local skills and business growth in the county.

Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (BTVLEP) has issued a funding call to businesses and training providers to bid for a slice of £1.5m of Skills and Business Incubation Capital Grant Funding to invest in skills and business growth initiatives to strengthen and build upon some of the key sector strengths of the Buckinghamshire economy.

The enterprise partnership is particularly keen to see proposals coming forward from its priority sectors; film, TV and games development; life sciences, health sciences and agri-food; space engineering and satellite applications; and high performance technologies, although it will be open to other technology propositions.

Any single proposal must not be seeking more than £1m funding with a minimum grant award being £100k.

BTVLEP chairman Andrew M Smith said: “The funds that Buckinghamshire is receiving from this programme will play an important part in delivering on our ambitions and moving our economy forward, we can now get on with allocating them to the best projects that will deliver growth in Buckinghamshire.”

For more information, and details of how to apply for the funding go to www.buckstvlep.co.uk/interesting-stuff/funding-calls.

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 30.