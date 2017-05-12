Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust ranked as one of the UK's top hospitals

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust has been ranked as one of the UK's top hospitals by health intelligence specialists CHKS.

The Top Hospitals award is based on the evaluation of over 20 key performance indicators covering safety, clinical effectiveness, health outcomes, efficiency, patient experience and quality of care.

Collecting the award on behalf of the Trust were chief executive Neil Dardis and chief nurse Carolyn Morrice.

Carolyn said: “I am delighted that our Trust has received this accolade. The award is a recognition of the progress we have made to date as we work towards our ambition of being one of the safest healthcare systems on the country. It is a wonderful acknowledgement of the hard work staff from across the Trust put in, day in day out, to ensure we provide patients with safe and compassionate care every time.”

Andy Lockwood, managing director, Capita Healthcare Decisions, said: “These awards recognise outstanding performance in those areas which we believe are critical to delivering good patient care. We are delighted that Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust is one of our Top Hospitals 2017.”

The award was presented at a ceremony in London on Wednesday 10 May which was attended by more than 200 guests including leaders from across the healthcare sector including: BMA, NHS Digital, Royal College of Emergency Medicine, NHS Improvement and acute trusts.

Guest speaker at the event was explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes Bt OBE who shared how his close-knit teams stay ahead of the competition by evaluating the terrain, challenging the status quo and embracing technology.