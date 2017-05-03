Buckingham Young Farmers to host a day of country fun for all the family

The Buckinghamshire Young Farmers annual rally is coming back to the Buckingham area for its 2017 edition.

Six years after The Buckingham Young Farmers Club last hosted the event in Preston Bissett, the show is coming to Foscott this June.

Members of Buckingham Young Farmers Club at the Buckinghamshire YFC rally and country show 2015

The event is the highlight of the young farmers calendar in the county and features displays, countryside pursuits and weird and wacky challenges.

It takes place on Home Farm on the Stratford Road by permission of the Pullin family.

Buckingham Young Farmers committee member Chloe Eleanor said: “At this year’s event you can expect to see exciting attractions like the Welsh axemen (pictured right) and rider team relay, as well as a host of things to do and see including a fun dog show, have-a-go shooting and archery, livestock corner, zorbing, pony rides, live music and The Big Welly Wang to mention a few.

“As well as having an extensive local food market, a beer tent run by Buckingham Rugby Club, and retail area, you’ll also be able to visit our Young Farmer’s zone to find out more about Buckingham and Bucks Young Farmer’s Clubs.”

Buckingham is the oldest of the young farmers clubs in the county having been established at the Royal Latin School in 1923.

Chloe added: “Since our founding we’ve gone from strength to strength, and this year are up for a national award for our fundraising efforts, having raised more than £3,000 for charity in the last membership year.

“This year we are supporting the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, who will raffle a series of prizes on the day.”

The show takes place on Saturday June 3 with doors open from 10am.

Tickets are £5 per person with under-16s going free.

The day is being sponsored by R&K Stockcraft, Robinson & Hall, and Cox & Robinson Agricultural.

If you would like to get involved with the show you can enter either the inter hunt relay, gate jumping, sheepdog challenge, or sheep shearing competitions.

For more details e-mail info@buckinghamcountryshow.com.