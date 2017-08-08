Buckingham teenager has hair cut for charity that helped her friend after cancer diagnosis

A teenager from Buckingham has had 34 centimetres of her hair cut off for the charity that helped her best friend when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Aoife Finn, 16, a pupil at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham completed the charity cut at Brown’s in Buckingham on Friday August 4.

Aoife Finn from Buckingham has her hair cut for The Little Princess Trust, to help her friend, Megan Ponte. Brown's stylist, Aimee Sampson, cutting off plaits.

Aoife’s mother and sister Diane and Ciara accompanied her to the hairdressers for the free cut.

Diane said: “Aoife is really happy with her shorter hair although it will take some getting use to!”

A JustGiving page set up ahead of the cut has raised £590 while a collection tin has been left at the salon in Market Hill, meaning the current total is likely to be more than £600.

The charity chop was for the Little Princess Trust, which helped Aoife’s friend Megan Ponte, a pupil at Akeley Wood School, with a new wig, when she was diagnosed with sarcoma which led to her losing her hair.

Aoife Finn from Buckingham has her hair cut for The Little Princess Trust, to help her friend, Megan Ponte. After, with cut plaits.

Megan is currently in the United States having proton beam therapy which is reportedly going very well.

Megan’s mum Jane said: “We have seen photos of Aoife with her hair cut short and think she looks absolutely stunning.

“It’s amazing what she has done and it is a really generous thing to do.”

To donate and to read more about why Aoife had her hair cut short visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aoifefinn