Buckingham man dies following M1 crash

A man from Buckingham has died following a crash on the M1 last week.

Antony Richard West, 53, died in the accident which happened at 4.10pm on Tuesday July 4 on the M1 southbound carriageway between junctions 20 and 19 - Kettering and Lutterworth.

Andrew William Chevis, 57, from Banbury, also died in the collision which involved three vehicles - a white Fiat 500, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white cabbed HGV lorry with a red container.

The driver of the Corsa received hospital treatment for minor injuries while the driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The motorway was closed for several hours to allow officers from Leicestershire Police to carry out an investigation of the scene.

Detective Sergeant Mark Watling is continuing to appeal for witnesses saying: “I am keen to speak to anyone who hasn’t as yet contacted police.

“The information you have could help our investigation so please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 454 of 4 July.