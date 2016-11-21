Buckingham Child Protection Body reports improvement in services

This follows the services being branded 'in need of improvement' two years ago.

The Buckinghamshire Safeguarding Board (BSCB) is independently chaired by Fran Gosling-Thomas and has membership from across both the statutory and voluntary sector.

Fran Gosling-Thomas presented the BSCB’s annual report to Cabinet last Monday, detailing the ways in which the effectiveness of the Board has been transformed in the two years since an Ofstead inspection found its performance to be in need of improvement.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted that this is such a different report from the one we presented a year ago. This year we can set out the significant improvements that we have made in a number of areas, including the development of solid governance."

Leader of Buckinghamshire County Council, Martin Tett said: “Safeguarding the children of this county is one of the top priorities we have as a cabinet - and indeed as a council- and the safeguarding Children Board has a pivotal role in this. It’s very reassuring to hear in this report of the wide-ranging improvements that have been achieved under Fran Gosling-Thomas’ chairmanship.”

Councillor Robin Stuchbury said: “We need a deeper dive into the detail of the report. What’s for certain is we are now in a budget year and it’s of paramount importance to make sure social workers are employed permanently. This government are both judge and executioner unfortunately, demanding more from their local government while demanding they do it with less resources available.”

“We must continue to ensure there is a good support system for children who need our help.”