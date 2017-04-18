Brothers set out on Ridgeway trek for carers charity

Two young brothers will be walking 87 miles along The Ridgeway after their dad became ill with a degenerative neurological disorder.

Oliver and Joseph Cox, aged 11 and 9 and pupils at Longwick School, Princes Risborough, will be doing the walk over six days, along Britain’s oldest pathway running through the Chilterns to the North Wessex Downs.

They are raising money to support Young Carers Bucks which supports children and young people aged 6 to 18 with a caring responsibility at home.

Oliver and Joseph decided to take up their challenge earlier this year, when their father Andy became ill with MSA Ataxia.

Both boys now regularly attend Young Carers Bucks groups where they meet other children with caring responsibilities.

They have also enjoyed day trips out organised by Young Carers Bucks including clay pigeon shooting and trips to the theatre and cinema – activities they used to be able to do with their dad.

Oliver and Joseph are now keen to be able to raise funds to help other young carers living locally and to enable Young Carers Bucks to carry out the vital work it does in supporting young carers.

The boys have already raised over £820, £278 of which was raised by a recent cake sale the boys organised at their school.

Their mum Theresa said: “I am so proud of my sons, they have both taken such responsibility to raise this money. The school community at Longwick have been so generous, both with their donations and with their support.

“Much thanks goes to the headteacher and wonderful staff there. This is not just a walk, this is a serious challenge for the whole family, especially their dad. And, it isn’t just about the walk or even money. Oliver and Joseph will learn so much from this event. Life lessons that can’t always be taught like selflessness and gratitude for what we have. We are very grateful to the support that the whole family receive from Young Carers Bucks and we hope that the funds raised can help other children to have fun and positive experiences.”

Support the boys at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Cox-brothers

Visit www.youngcarersbucks.org