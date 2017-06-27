BREAKING NEWS: Arts Council award £400,000 to Bucks County Museum in Aylesbury

Bucks County Museum has been given £400,000 in new funding from the Arts Council, it has been announced this morning.

Across the county, the Arts Council is investing £3.8 million over the next four years, an increase of £158,000 per year.

The money has been awarded to Bucks County Museum in Aylesbury as part of its plans to use its diverse collections - including costumes, coins, plants and wildlife to engage new audiences.

Hedley Swain, area director, South East, Arts Council England, said: ‘This is an exceptionally strong portfolio of organisations delivering great arts and cultural experiences to audiences throughout the East and South East of England. Our investment will support inventive, pioneering arts organisations, a range of museums and arts activity in libraries.

"It will reach into more places than ever before, providing more people of all ages and backgrounds with the opportunity to participate in the arts – inspiring them as artists, as audiences, or as a mix of both.

“We are delighted to increase our investment in Buckinghamshire with some exciting new organisations joining the portfolio. All of our National Portfolio organisations will play an essential role in reaching more people, developing local, national and international talent, and making where they’re based great places to live, work and visit.”