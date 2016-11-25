BREAKING: Motorcyclist 'seriously injured' in Weedon Road Crash

Ambulance and Police are at the scene

There has been a crash involving a motorcycle on Weedon Road

The crash took place outside Ocean Wave Fish and Chip Shop, with police and ambulance services currently attending the scene.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: "We were called at 3.11pm to a report of a road traffic collision between a car and a motorcyclist on Weedon Road, Aylesbury. The ambulance service are also in attendance. The motorcyclist is believed to have sustained serious injuries. Anyone with any information should call police on 101.

Please double check to see if your journeys will be affected.

More on this as we get it..