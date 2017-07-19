BREAKING: Major collision on Aston Clinton bypass - road closed

Have your say

A major collision which has closed the Aston Clinton bypass is set to cause rush hour chaos this evening.

The road is currently closed after the incident.

A Transport for Bucks tweet said: "#AstonClinton bypass closed at #Woodlands southbound following major road traffic collision. Please retweet ahead of rush hour."

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We have sent two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance officer to the scene of a serious accident on the A41 at Aston Clinton following an emergency 999 call received at 2.32pm."

This newspaper understands that the collision involved a cyclist and a vehicle, but we are working to verify further details at this stage.

We have spoken to the Thames Valley Police media team, and are awaiting a response with a further update.

More to follow.