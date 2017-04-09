BREAKING: Emergency services out in force as car crashes into busy Aylesbury pub

Police and the fire and ambulance service were out in force after a car crashed into the busy Cotton Wheel pub on Sunday evening.

A small silver car somehow careered through the fence of the popular pub on Jackson Road between Meadowcroft and Haydon Hill just before 8pm and smashed into the wall and windows of the pub itself.

The pub was very busy at the time with revellers out enjoying the hottest day of the year so far.

The crash caused structural damage to the pub and large crowds gathered as police closed Jackson Road while the scene was made safe.

One crew from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service attended but a spokesman confirmed they were not required as no-one was trapped.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

More on this as we get it.