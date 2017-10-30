BREAKING: Cars crash in queuing traffic just outside Aylesbury during rush hour

Two cars suffered damage when they collided in a queue of traffic during rush hour this morning (Monday).
The accident happened just after 8.30am on the A413 at the approach to the Buckingham Park roundabout.
A motorist who was in the queue said: “Everyone braked on the approach to the roundabout and there must have been a knock-on effect because about five seconds later I heard a bang.
“I looked in my rear wing mirror and saw a car with a damaged front and another car which was sliding across the other carriageway before coming to a stop safely on a grass verge.
“It is difficult to be sure because it all happened so quickly but it didn’t look like there were any injuries.”
More on this as we get it.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bucks Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.