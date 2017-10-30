BREAKING: Cars crash in queuing traffic just outside Aylesbury during rush hour

Two cars suffered damage when they collided in a queue of traffic during rush hour this morning (Monday).

The accident happened just after 8.30am on the A413 at the approach to the Buckingham Park roundabout.

A motorist who was in the queue said: “Everyone braked on the approach to the roundabout and there must have been a knock-on effect because about five seconds later I heard a bang.

“I looked in my rear wing mirror and saw a car with a damaged front and another car which was sliding across the other carriageway before coming to a stop safely on a grass verge.

“It is difficult to be sure because it all happened so quickly but it didn’t look like there were any injuries.”

More on this as we get it.