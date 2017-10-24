Book now for senior citizen’s Christmas tea party in Thame

It’s time to book your place at the Senior Citizen’s Christmas Tea Party being held in Thame in early December.

Senior residents of Thame are invited to the annual festive party which will be held at Thame Football Club on Friday, December 8.

This yearly celebration, jointly organised by Thame Town Council, Rotary, Inner Wheel and the football club, will be taking place between 1.30pm and 4pm and will feature a whole host of festive food and entertainment.

The event is free to attend but booking is essential.

Transport to and from the event is available if required.

If you would like to join us, please contact Rosie Collins by phone on 01844 260495, or email rosie.collins@thametowncouncil.gov.uk or in person at the Town Hall Information Centre.