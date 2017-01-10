Bona fide music legend Georgie Fame picks Aylesbury church as starting venue for UK tour!

St Mary’s Church in Aylesbury is set to play host to a very special star indeed - music legend Georgie Fame.

This is quite a coup for promoter Frank Wormald, who has been working hard in recent years to bring a string of top jazz musicians to the church for exclusive performances.

A very limited amount of tickets are still on sale to see Georgie, who has colaborated with the biggest names in music including Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Gene Vincent and Muddy Waters during his fifty year career.

His hits include The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde and It’s Got The Whole World Shaking, which was the official song of England’s 1966 World Cup victory.

Frank said: “We are so excited to have such a big star play at Jazz Upfront at St Mary’s Church and we have alreday sold most of the tickets.

“In this very special and intimate evening audiences will be treated to Georgie’s hits, alongside music from artists that have influenced him.

“This is the first date of his tour, which feels very special.”

To see if you can get you hands on one of the few remaining tickets go to Aylesbury Music Shop, or email jazzyfw@googlemail.com